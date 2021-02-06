Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $155.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $170.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

