Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Up 5.2%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.63. 1,266,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 774,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several brokerages have commented on LPTX. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

