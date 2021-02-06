Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Announces Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. Lazard has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

