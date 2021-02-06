Lawndale Capital Management Ll Sells 10,240 Shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $68,505.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,624.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lawndale Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 55,000 shares of P&F Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $330,000.00.

NASDAQ PFIN opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. P&F Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

