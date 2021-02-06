Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.39. Laura Ashley shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 2,241,518 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

Laura Ashley Company Profile (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

