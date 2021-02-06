Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of LE stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 164,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

