Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lifted by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $509.76 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold a total of 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

