Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.54. 195,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 178,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $721.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 153,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 130,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

