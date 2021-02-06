Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $33,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,866,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $237.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.04.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

