L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $231.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.73.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
LHX stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.83. 1,747,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.12. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.
In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,096.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.