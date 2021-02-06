L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $231.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.83. 1,747,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.12. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,096.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.