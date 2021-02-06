L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $49.39 on Friday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 283,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

