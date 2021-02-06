KUN Price Tops $8.30 on Top Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, KUN has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for approximately $8.30 or 0.00020905 BTC on major exchanges. KUN has a market capitalization of $16,600.63 and $447.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00184227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062829 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075187 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00225720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046227 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

