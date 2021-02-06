Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Shares of KLIC traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 965,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

