Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,963,100.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) major shareholder Nancy Koss 2012 Trust, Dated 1 sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $2,963,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 832,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,258,731.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,317. Koss Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $127.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

