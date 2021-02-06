Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 20,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,633,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $19.98 on Friday. Koss Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

