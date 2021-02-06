Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,197,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,457,000 after buying an additional 103,032 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 253,712 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $11,290,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $29.41 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $140,475.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,104 shares of company stock worth $213,147 and have sold 55,000 shares worth $1,526,450. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

