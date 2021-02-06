Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,390,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after buying an additional 95,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 55,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $262.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $263.36.

