Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,316 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Unilever stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

