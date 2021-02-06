Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTH. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

PTH stock opened at $179.06 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $183.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

