Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 19,512 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 255.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $27.05 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.