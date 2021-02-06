Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,370.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 267,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter.

FTXO stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.