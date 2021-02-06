Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.85

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and traded as low as $28.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 46,732 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.