Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.44 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001977 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $95.33 million and approximately $29.44 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00239319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00093282 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,094,752 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

