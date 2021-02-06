Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) Trading Down 1.4%

Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €25.10 ($29.53) and last traded at €26.14 ($30.75). 23,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.50 ($31.18).

Several research firms have issued reports on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.60 ($28.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.04.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

