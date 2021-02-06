Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Shares of KN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,783. Knowles has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -514.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

