Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 359 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $245.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.49 and a 200 day moving average of $223.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

