KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.23-3.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.665-1.815 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.KLA also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.23-3.91 EPS.

KLAC opened at $288.03 on Friday. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $317.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.42.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.