Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $18.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

