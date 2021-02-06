Kforce (KFRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $989.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $486,750.68. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $85,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,671 shares of company stock worth $2,570,529. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

