KeyCorp Upgrades STERIS (NYSE:STE) to Overweight

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $224.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

STERIS stock opened at $183.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.25. STERIS has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in STERIS by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after acquiring an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

