KeyCorp Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $51.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 downgraded shares of Corteva from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corteva by 141.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

