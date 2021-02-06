Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Separately, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

NYSE QS opened at $44.90 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.