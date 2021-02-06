Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

