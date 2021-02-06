Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $286,000 in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2,933.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 389,717 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 65.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $35.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

