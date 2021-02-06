Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $256,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Nutanix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $33.58 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

