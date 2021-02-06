Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) by 8,694.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of High Yield ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of High Yield ETF by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in High Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLD opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

