Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,905 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Celsius by 255.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.84 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

