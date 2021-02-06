Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $68.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

