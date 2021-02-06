Keep4r (KP4R) Price Hits $16.68

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for about $16.68 or 0.00043063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $163,791.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00165267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00065013 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00078727 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00231407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042394 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,321 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.