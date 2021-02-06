KE Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 9th (NYSE:BEKE)

KE’s (NYSE:BEKE) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 9th. KE had issued 106,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $2,120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of KE’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.04.

NYSE BEKE opened at $62.62 on Friday. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at about $61,844,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

