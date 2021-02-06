KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

KZMYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

KAZ Minerals stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

