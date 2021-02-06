Kava Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00237917 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $755.21 or 0.01873958 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

