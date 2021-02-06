Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $209.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

