Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of KSU stock opened at $209.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.
In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
