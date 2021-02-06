Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 15,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $55,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $8.76 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $556.51 million, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

