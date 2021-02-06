Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,228.33

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,228.33 and traded as high as $1,255.00. Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at $1,255.00, with a volume of 29,411 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,230.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,069.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £156.50 million and a PE ratio of -30.33.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

