Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.19. Jupai shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 68,190 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

