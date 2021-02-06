JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $411.30

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.30 and traded as high as $416.00. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at $408.00, with a volume of 72,931 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £257.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 411.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 344.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

