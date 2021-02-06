JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.8% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

