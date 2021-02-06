JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

