JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $32.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWM. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.89.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 53,030 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

